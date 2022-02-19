Feb 19 ,2022
Mercedes unveil new car for 2022 Formula One season - the W13
Image: formula1.com
Mercedes have launched its new car - W13 that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will drive in the upcoming Formula One season.
Image: formula1.com
The W13 officially hit the track for the first time on Friday during Mercedes' Day 1 filming day at Silverstone.
Image: formula1.com
The car is then expected to travel to Barcelona for pre-season running before going to Bahrain for pre-season testing and the first race.
Image: formula1.com
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are expected to use the W13 for the first time at Bahrain Grand Prix next month.
Image: formula1.com
