Mesmerising views of Snow-clad Kashmir Valley
Image: AP
Parts of Kashmir this week received a fresh spell of heavy snowfall intensifying the cold wave after the valley witnessed its first snow on January 4.
Image: @RailMinIndia-Twitter
Gulmarg, Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir received light rain at scattered places last Saturday, which added to the lowering of temperatures.
Image: AP
Indian Railways shared some breathtaking views of the snow-clad train entering Sadura Railway station at the Baramullah-Banihal section.
Image: @RailMinIndia-Twitter
As the temperature dipped, roads, houses, trees, and train tracks were covered with pristine white puffy layers of snow.
Image: AP
The snowfall added hardships for the residents with the suspension of road transportation. But it also enhanced the scenic beauty of the valley.
Image: @RailMinIndia-Twitter
The Railway Ministry also shared a video of the Kalka-Shimla rail route, which netizens said would be a “heavenly experience” if visited now.
Image: @Zoyakha83110301-Twitter
A couple of days back, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw too shared some beautiful photos of the Srinagar railway station covered with layers of pristine white snow.
Image: @AshwiniVaishnaw-Twitter
Railway station in the valley dawned spectacular beauty, especially after last week's snowfall.
Image: @RailMinIndia-Twitter