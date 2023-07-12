Aryan Suraj
Jul 12 ,2023
Messi is nowhere near Ronaldo in this scoring record
Image-AP
Scoring a penalty is one of the most mentally challenging parts of the sport, and if a player is not confident, he is most likely to miss it.
Image-AP
But penalties are something that can be missed even by the best players. But let's look at the players with the most penalty goals in the history of the sport.
Image-AP
Roberto Baggio has scored 100 penalty goals in his career, which makes him the 5th-highest penalty scorer in the sport.
Image-Twitter (@SerieA_EN)
Lionel Messi has scored 108 goals from penalties in his career so far, making him the 4th highest in history.
Image-AP
Ronald Koeman has scored 113 penalties throughout his professional career, making him 3rd on the list.
Image-AP
Brazilian star Romario scored 114 penalties throughout his career, making him the second-highest penalty scorer in history.
Image-AP
Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest penalty taker in the history of the sport, having scored 151 penalties so far in his career, making it the most.
Image-AP
