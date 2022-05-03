Met Gala 2020: Decoding Natasha Poonawalla's Indian origin outfit
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
Natasha Poonawalla celebrated Indian craftsmanship as she stunned in a Sabyasachi saree at the Met Gala 2022.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
Natasha Poonawalla wore a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
The businesswoman wore a gold handcrafted tule saree and a trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliqued printed velvet.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
Her look was loaded with accessories from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery. Her jewellery was crafted using traditional techniques with semi-precious stones.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
Her vision for the outfit was to interpret the gilded glamour theme with an Indian gaze which reveals multi-culturism.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial