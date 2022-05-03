Met Gala 2022, 'Doctor Strange 2' first reactions out: H'wood recap May 3
Image: AP
From Blake Lively's Reversible Gown To Kim-Pete's Appearance; All Met Gala 2022 Highlights
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @METGALAOFFICIAL
Met Gala 2022: Cara Delevingne Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Red Suit With Golden Twist
Image: AP
Doctor Strange 2 First Reactions Out: Critics Hail Marvel Flick As 'full-on Spectacle'
Image: Instagram/ @marvelstudios
Met Gala 2022 | Kim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe's 60-year-old Dress As She Arrives With Pete Davidson
Image: AP
Legendary Actor Billy Connolly To Receive BAFTA Fellowship; Says 'I Am Deeply Honoured'
Image: AP
Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid's Outfit Becomes Topic Of Discussion; Fans Compare It To 'sofa'
Image: Instagram@versace