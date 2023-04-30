Simple Vishwakarma
Apr 30 ,2023
Met Gala 2023: 10 times Blake Lively slayed red carpet
Source: AP
Blake's two-in-one outfit was an iconic moment at Met Gala in 2022.
Source: AP
Blake's memorable Met moment is from 2018 when she appeared in Versace ensemble with waist-high slit.
Source: AP
Shining in gold, Blake appeared at Met in Versace in 2014.
Source: AP
In 2016, Blake decided to rebel by not following Met's theme & opted for romantic Burberry gown in baby pink.
Source: AP
First Met appearance of power couple Blake and Ryan Reynolds in 2014. Blake appeared in blush pink Gucci bodice.
Source: AP
Blake feathered bodice apltly screaming chaos in feather adorned Gucci gown in 2013.
Source: AP
Blake made headlines in 2011 when she appeared in Chanel with Karl Lagerfeld by her side.
Source: AP
Blake's prom bodycon dress was an appropriate outfit for the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" theme.
Source: AP
Blake's interpretation of the 2009 "model as muse" concept scored huge points thanks to the exposed back, high slit, and plunging neckline.
Source: AP
First appearance of Blake Lively at Met was in a black attire with a floor-length ruffled hem, short black gloves and frosted wrists.
Source: AP
