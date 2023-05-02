Hardika Gupta
May 02 ,2023
MET Gala 2023: A look at this year's famed stairs that pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld
Image: AP
The design featured on the MET Gala 2023 red carpet is created by Tadao Ando—designer of this year’s exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”
@metmuseum/Instagram
The red carpet is garnished with red and blue lines snaking up the famed stairs.
Image: AP
Each side of the red carpet tent is lined with trompe l’oeil panels inspired by 18th-century French decorative arts, which Lagerfeld collected, wrote MET museum
@metmuseum/Instagram
Matching chandeliers hang above the carpet. The light installations comprised of recycled water bottles lit with a blue glow.
@metmuseum/Instagram
The red carpet paid tribute to the Lagerfeld exhibit inside, which “centers first and foremost on the dichotomy of the curved ‘S’ line.
Image: AP
Find Out More