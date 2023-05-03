Aalokitaa Basu
May 03 ,2023
Met Gala 2023: Best jewelry highlights from red carpet
dualipa/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra's Valentino ensemble was accessorised with a hefty 11.16 carat Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond.
priyankachopra/Instagram
Co-chair for the event Dua Lipa dressed as a vintage Chanel bride pairing her tweed ballgown with a Tiffany & Co.100 plus carat diamond necklace.
dualipa/Instagram
Ke Huy Quan debuted at the Met Gala this year with Dior. His tie carried a Fred Leighton crystal brooch featuring an olive branch.
kehuyquan/Instagram
Michelle Yeoh's sartorial tribute to Karl Lagerfeld featured a statement Cartier transformable neck piece.
michelleyeoh_official/Instagram
Rihanna's Bulgari necklace featured a mix of pearl diamonds, pear diamonds and round diamonds along with cultured pearls.
apnews/Instagram
Lil Nas X's entire ensemble featured a grand total of 218,784 Swarovski crystals including a studded crystal encrusted mask.
AP
Anne Hathaway's tribute for the night featured a Bulgari Monet necklace in yellow and gold, matching tone for tone with the outfit.
annehathaway/Instagram
Dressed in a vintage Yohji Yamamoto archive dress in satin, Irina's choice of jewelry featured a Ana Khouri diamond necklace.
irinashayk/Instagram
Dressed in blush Fendi, Kate Moss went the vintage route in a 1997 Tiffany & Co. diamond and platinum necklace.
katemossagency/Instagram
Jonathan Groff turned up in a vintage Chanel brooch complimenting his pearl-embroidered lapels.
@dailyjgroff/Twitter
