Anjali Negi
Apr 30 ,2023
MET gala 2023: Kendall Jenner, Kate Moss attend Karl Lagerfeld Retrospective
Image: @21metgala/Twitter
Karl Lagerfeld Retrospective was held in SoHo, New York City ahead of the MET gala. Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner and other celebrities attended the event.
Image: @21metgala/Twitter
Kendall Jenner was spotted in a sheer blue gown with ruffles.
Image: @21metgala/Twitter
Rita Ora reached the venue in a black bralette and silver pants.
Image: @21metgala/Twitter
Taika Waititi posed with Kate Moss and Rita Ora.
Image: @21metgala/Twitter
Daisy Jones and The Six star Camila Morrone was also papped at the event.
Image: @21metgala/Twitter
Find Out More