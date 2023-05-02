Anjali Negi
May 02 ,2023
Met Gala 2023: Pearls galore at red carpet in honour of Karl Lagerfeld
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
This year's MET saw celebs embracing the pearl trend. Alia Bhatt made her fashion event debut with a floor length white gown, which was embedded with pearls.
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Kim Kardashian wore a naked pearl dress inspired by her 2007 Playboy photoshoot.
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Lizzo stepped out in a Chanel black dress with an overlying pearl bodice.
Image: Lizzo/Instagram
Conan Gray walked the MET carpet in a Balmain outfit. His black-and-white outfit and hand fan had pearl detailing.
Image: AP
Phoebe Bridgers opted for a Burch’s custom gown with ivory pearls embroidered onto it.
Image: AP
Ava Max stunned in a Christian Siriano white gown. Her dress was adorned with more than 6,000 crystals and pearls.
Image: Ava Max/Instagram
Find Out More