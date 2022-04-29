Met Gala: Deepika Padukone's looks that stole the show at fashion’s biggest night
Image: Twitter/@in_somniyea
Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a Tommy Hilfiger white satin gown as she made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017.
Image: Twitter/@snehagupta1026
The Bollywood star flaunted the bedazzled back of her dress, which matched with her shimmering accessories that went perfectly with her outfit.
Image: Twitter/@IshtyleAwhile
Deepika left fans in awe with her 2018 Met Gala look as she opted for a bright red off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, which she wore with matching stilettos.
Image: Twitter/@eshajayasrii
She took her outfit up a notch with her combed-back, gelled hair and elegant silver and gold earrings.
@FilesDeepika
Padukone stole the show at the 2019 event in a metallic pink voluminous gown, which had multiple layers and embellishments.
Image: Twitter/@badtameezdesi
She paired her outfit with a diamond headband and earrings and stood out with her bold lip shade and matching eye make-up.
Image: Twitter/@deepikadaughter