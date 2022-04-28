Met Gala: How themes of fashion's biggest night have evolved over the years
Image: Twitter/@goodatfeeIing, @robynsfentty
Billie Eilish stole the show in her iconic gown at the Met Gala 2021, whose theme was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'
Image: Twitter/@HighQualityBil
In 2018, the theme of the prestigious event was 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' and Blake Lively looked stunning in a maroon and gold outfit.
Image: Twitter/@chanlvntr
At the 2016 event, 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' was chosen as the theme and guests including Julie Macklowe did justice to it.
Image: Instagram/@oswaldomontanez
In 2008, the Met theme was 'Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy' and Naomi Watts stole the show in her white outfit that went perfectly with the theme.
Image: Twitter/@AyAgustinaa
'Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century' was the theme in 2004 and model Amber Valletta wowed fans with her take on it.
Image: Twitter/@ryvnlovve
Rihanna stunned in a yellow gown as she arrived at the 2015 Met Gala, whose theme was 'China: Through the Looking Glass'.
Image: Twitter/@robynsfentty