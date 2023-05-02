Anjali Negi
May 02 ,2023
MET Gala mix up: OIivia Wilde, Margaret Zhang wear same dress
Image: AP
Olivia Wilde walked the MET Gala carpet in a white dress from late Karl Lagerfeld and Chloé’s Gabriela Hearst's collaboration collection.
Image: AP
The cut-out dress had a gold detailing in the middle which she paired with a matching bracelet and earrings.
Image: AP
The same outfit in colour black was worn by 29-year-old Vogue China editor Margaret Zhang.
Image: AP
Unlike Olivia, Margaret kept the accessories to a minimum.
Image: AP
Both the ladies looked stunning in their respective ensembles.
Image: AP
