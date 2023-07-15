Leechhvee Roy
Jul 15 ,2023
Meta introduces CM3leon, a state-of-the-art generative model for text and images
Meta AI
CM3leon is a multimodal AI model that excels in both text-to-image and image-to-text generation.
Meta AI
It achieves state-of-the-art performance in text-to-image generation while requiring significantly less computational resources compared to previous models.
Pexels
CM3leon combines the versatility of autoregressive models with low training costs and high inference efficiency.
Meta AI
The model demonstrates strong performance across various vision-language tasks, including image generation, image editing, image captioning and more.
Meta AI
CM3leon outperforms Google's text-to-image model and establishes a new state of the art in text-to-image generation.
Unsplash
It can generate complex and compositional objects, showcasing its ability to handle diverse prompts and constraints effectively.
Meta AI
CM3leon's architecture employs a decoder-only transformer that can process and generate both text and images, making it suitable for a wide range of tasks.
Meta AI
