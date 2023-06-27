Leechhvee Roy
Jun 27 ,2023
Meta to empower Indian traders by upskilling millions on WhatsApp Business
Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay
Meta has partnered with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to upskill 10 lakh (1 million) traders in India over the next three years.
Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay
Meta has launched the Meta Small Business Academy (MSBA) to upskill 10 million small businesses on the WhatsApp Business app.
Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay
The course module and examination for the CAIT initiative are available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil & more
Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay
Traders will learn how to utilize WhatsApp Business. A Meta survey shows that messaging apps like WhatsApp are vital for connecting with customers.
Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay
The MSBA certification offered by Meta will particularly benefit entrepreneurs who are just starting out.
Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay
The CAIT and Meta partnership signifies a commitment to expanding business and digital skilling initiatives to meet the evolving needs of the trading community.
Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay
Find Out More