May 25 ,2022
Mi Band 7 with full-screen AMOLED display and multiple sports mode launched
Image: Xiaomi
The Mi Band 7 comes with a 1.62-inch AMOLED, always-on display that can achieve up to 500 nits of brightness.
The smart band will be available with multiple bands, as seen in the image here.
The smart band is capable of measuring users' heart rate, sleep and SpO2 readings.
The smart band supports over 100 customisable watch faces.
Mi Band 7 has over 120 sports modes covering activities like stretching, skipping and more.
While the equivalent launch price of Mi Band 7 is around Rs. 3,500 for the NFC version, it should launch in India soon.
