MI vs CSK: 6 players to watch out for in IPL El Classico
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Shivam Dube is the highest run-scorer for CSK so far in the tournament. He has scored 226 runs in six matches, at an average of 45.20, and a strike rate of 168.65 with the highest score of 95* runs.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav is the highest run-scorer for MI so far in IPL 2022, with a total of 200 runs to his credit in four matches. He has a strike rat of 153.84 and a best knock of 68* runs.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
CSK's Robin Uthappa has scored 197 runs in six matches so far at a strike rate of 152.71.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Dewald Brevis has been impressive for MI so far in the tournament, as he has hit 117 runs in four matches, at a strike rate of 172.05.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Maheesh Theeksana has grabbed six wickets for CSK in three matches so far.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah has picked up only four wickets in six matches for MI so far. He will be one of the players to watch out as he is yet to perform his best.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI