MI vs PBKS: 6 unmissable records on the verge of being broken tonight
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Kieron Pollard is 4 catches away from becoming the 2nd player to complete 100 catches in the IPL.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan is just 89 runs away from becoming the 2nd player to complete 6000 runs in IPL.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rohit Sharma is just 25 runs away from becoming the 2nd Indian player to score 10000 runs in T20 cricket.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal needs 41 more runs to complete 4000 runs in T20 cricket.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav needs 100 more runs to become the 5th player to score 2000 runs for Mumbai Indians.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Ishan Kishan is all set to make his 50th appearance for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI