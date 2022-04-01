MI vs RR: Old teammates reunite, Tendulkar teaches Brevis in IPL 2022; See pics
Image: Mumbai Indians/ Instagram
Ahead of the MI vs RR match, former Mumbai Indians pacer, Lasith Malinga got a chance to catch up with old teammates and had friendly banter with Jasprit Bumrah.
Image: Mumbai Indians/ Instagram
Besides banter with Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga also shared a laugh with Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai Indians posted a video in which the batter mentioned how the RR pacer Trent Boult seems to be learning quite a few tricks.
Image: Mumbai Indians/ Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar during the net session spent time with South Africa's young sensation Dewald Brewis and can be seen offering advice on how to play different strokes.
Image: Mumbai Indians/ Instagram
Kieron Pollard was seen taking pictures with West Indies teammates as they got a chance to meet each other during a net session of Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.
Image: Mumbai Indians/ Instagram
Kumara Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene are currently coaching the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals teams respectively. However, Sri Lanka legends are good friends off the field and were seen sharing a warm hug.
Image: Mumbai Indians/ Instagram
Besides Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara was also seen shaking hands with Kieron Pollard and having chat with West Indies cricketer.
Image:Mumbai Indians/ Instagram
Lasith Malinga shared a warm hug with Mahela Jayawardene as well having shared the Mumbai Indians dugout. Jayawardene was the coach of Mumbai Indians when Malinga actively played for five-time champions.
Image: Mumbai Indians/ Instagram