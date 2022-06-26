Michael Jackon's historical records that made him the 'King of Pop'
Image: Instagram/@michaeljackson
Michael Jackson's landmark album 'Thriller' in 1982 was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2008. It became the first album to generate seven Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.
During his performance of 'Billie Jean' in 1983, the late singer debuted his iconic move, the Moonwalk. The same year he released 'Thriller' and changed the music world.
In 1984, he scripted history by becoming the first artist to win eight GRAMMYs in one night.
The late singer became the first artist to receive the Hollywood Walk of Fame twice.
Jackson became the 10th recipient of the GRAMMY Legend Award — a Recording Academy Special Merit Award in 1993, an honour given to only 11 artists in history.
He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. First as a part of the group Jackson 5 and later as a solo artist in 2001.
After his death, Jackson sold over 2.6 million digital tracks in a week and became the artist to have three best-selling albums in the United States.
Michael Jackson became the first artist to have a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in five different decades with 'Love Never Felt So Good'.
