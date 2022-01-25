Micromax In Note 2 comes with an AMOLED display, quad-rear cameras: Check specifications
The Micromax In Note 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels and a peak brightness of 550 nits.
Under the hood, the Micromax In Note 2 features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor with a primary clock speed of 2.05GHz. It runs on Android 11 out of the box.
The rear panel of the Micromax In Note 2 has four cameras. The primary lens is a 48MP shooter. It is accompanied by the 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor.
The Micromax In Note 2 has a metallic finish and a glossy back. For connectivity, the smartphone has Bluetooth v5.0, a Type-C port with fast charging and a 3.5mm jack.
As seen in this picture, the fingerprint sensor on the smartphone doubles as the power button and is located on the right panel of the smartphone. To power the device, there is a 5,000 mAh battery inside.
As an introductory price, the Micromax In Note 2 (4/64GB) will be available at Rs. 12,490. It will be available to purchase via Flipkart and the company's official website on January 30, 2022.
