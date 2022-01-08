Miley Cyrus to Taylor Lautner, celebrities turning 30 in 2022
Image: Twitter/@MIUCClAMUSE
'Camp Rock' fame Demi Lovato will celebrate their 30th birthday in 2022, on August 20.
Image: Twitter/@chartdlovato
Miley Cyrus, who rose to fame after Disney's 'Hannah Montana' will also turn 30 on November 23, 2022.
Image: Twitter/@MIUCClAMUSE
Nick Jonas from the famous Jonas Brothers will also celebrate his 30th birthday this year on September 16.
Image: Twitter/@NickJonasStyle1
'Hands To Myself' singer Selena Gomez will turn 30 on July 22, 2022, and told People magazine she 'loves growing up'.
Image: Twitter/@rarexosouvenir
'Twilight' fame Taylor Lautner will celebrate his 30th birthday on February 11, 2022.
Image: Twitter/@TLautnerBRsite
Another 'Hannah Montana' star, Emily Osment will welcome her 30s on March 10 of the new year.
Image: Instagram/@emilyosment
South Korean singer Jin from BTS will clock 30 at the end of 2022, on December 4.
Image: Instagram/@jin
Cole and Dylan Sprouse from 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' will step into their 30s on August 4.
Image: Instagram/@dylansprouse