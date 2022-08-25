Aditi Rathi
Aug 25 ,2022
Milind Sonam joins 'Emergency', Savan Kumar Tak's demise: Bollywood recap Aug 24
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/Twitter/@ashokepa
Milind Soman joined the cast of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' as Sam Manekshaw.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
The makers of 'Brahmastra' unveiled their foot-tapping track 'Dance Ka Bhoot' featuring Ranbir Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/@
Deepika Padukone is expected to feature on Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol's 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' to release on September 23.
Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
Kartik Aaryan won hearts on the internet as he consoled his crying fan and hugged her at an event.
Image: Instagram/@ happy_soul_0608
Director Sawan Kumar Tak, who was known for 'Souten', Sanam Bewafa' & more passed away at 86.
Image: Twitter/@ashokepandit
Malaika Arora turned heads in her stunning casual look at the airport where she dropped her son Arhaan.
Image: Varinder Chawla
