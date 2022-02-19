Millie Bobby Brown turns 18: See the transformation of actor throughout 'Stranger Things'
Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Eleven, born Jane Ives in the popular horror drama series 'Stranger Things' which is currently gearing up for its highly-anticipated fourth season.
Emerging as one of the most popular actors from the series, Millie's performance as the Eleven, who has psychokinetic and telepathic abilities, was highly appreciated by the fans.
The series revolves around a group of young friends exploring supernatural activities occurring across the town along with Eleven.
Along with Millie Bobby Brown, the popular American Netflix series features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and more.
From Golden Globe Award to Grammy nomination, the series was recognized for its directing, cinematography, acting and soundtracks.
The first volume of the fourth season will be released on May 27 and the second volume will release on July 1. Additionally, the series will come to an end after the fifth season.
