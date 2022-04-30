Mino Raiola passes away: Know all about the football 'super agent'
Mino Raiola, who is believed to be one of the most influential football agents, passed away at the age of 54 after battling a long illness.
Raiola's family confirmed his death on April 30 via a social media post that read, "In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was."
Raiola was a youth team soccer player and administrator before he began his career as a sports agent.
The Italian was the agent of some of the biggest stars, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who also met him in the hospital to check on his health.
Raiola also carried out the then world-record transfer of Paul Pogba, who moved from Juventus to Manchester United in a deal worth 105 million euros (then $116 million).
Raiola also was in the process of negotiating Erling Haaland's deal, who was expected to make a move away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, with Manchester City as one of the primary targets.
Other than managing these stars, Raiola was also the agent of stars such as Gianluigi Donnarumma and Mario Balotelli, amongst several others.
