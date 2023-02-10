Hardika Gupta
Feb 10 ,2023
Mira Rajput shares unseen photos from Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding
@mirakapoor/Instagram
Mira Rajput dropped some photos from the newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.
@mirakapoor/Instagram
While Shahid wore a blue kurta teamed with black pants, Mira Rajput opted for an off-white ethnic ensemble.
@mirakapoor/Instagram
Mira captioned the post as 'Ladkiwaale! Warm, intimate and so special'.
@mirakapoor/Instagram
Mira and Shahid were among the first guests to arrive for their close friend Kiara's wedding.
Varinder Chawla
After the celebration, they were snapped at the airport as they flew back to Mumbai.
Varinder Chawla
