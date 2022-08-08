Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Aug 08 ,2022
Mirabai Chanu Birthday Special: Lesser known facts & achievements of CWG 2022 gold winner
Image: @mirabai_chanu/Instagram/@Media_SAI/Twitter
CWG 2022 Gold Medallist Mirabai Chanu was born in Nongpok Kakching, a village near Imphal in Manipur, and belonged to a middle-class family.
Image: @WeAreTeamIndia/Twitter
The CWG 2022 gold was her 2nd gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games and third medal overall. She won gold in 2018 and silver in 2014.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
Mirabai Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win silver at the Olympics with a total lift of 202kg in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.
Image: PTI
Mirabai Chanu was awarded the Khel Ratna award and Padma Shri Award in 2018 after she won gold in the CWG 2018 and World Championships 2017.
Image: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter
The 28-year-old took charge as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in Manipur, earlier this year.
Image: @mirabai_chanu/Twitter
During her silver medal-winning performance in Tokyo 2020, Mirabai set the Olympic Games record of lifting 115kg in Clean & Jerk.
Image: PTI
Mirabai Chanu is a three-time gold medal winner and one-time silver medal winner at the Commonwealth Championships.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
Mirabai was India’s first gold medal winner at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
Image: @WeAreTeamIndia/Twitter
Mirabai Chanu equaled the National Record and set the new Games Record and Commonwealth Record in Women's 49kg Snatch with a lift of 88kg.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
Find Out More