Suraj Alva
Aug 03 ,2022
Mirabai Chanu to Achinta Sheuli, Indian weightlifters reign supreme on the CWG podium
Image: PTI
Mirabai Chanu not only defended her Commonwealth Games tile in the 49kg category but also set a new Games record.
Image: SAI Media/Twitter
Sanket Sargar won India's first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after he clinched silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting event. He lifted total of 248kg.
Image: Team India/ Twitter
Gururaja Poojari provided India with its second medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as he won a bronze medal in the Men's 61kg final.
Image: Team India/ Instagram
19-year-old weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga made India proud by winning the second gold medal for India in the 67kg category. He won the gold with a 300kg lift.
Image: Team India/ Instagram
Achinta Sheuli won India's third gold medal in the men's 73kg weightlifting category with a total lift of 313kg.
Image: Team India/ Instagram
Bindyarani Devi won a silver medal with a combined lift of 202kg in the women's 55kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 making it sixth medal in the event.
Image: Team India/Instagram
Harjinder Kaur lifted a total of 212kg (93 in snatch and 119 in clean and jerk) to win the bronze medal in the women's 71kg weightlifting competition.
Image: Team India/Instagram
