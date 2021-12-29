Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu's 'favourite looks from the incredible journey'
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
One of Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu's looks for the pageant included a red long-sleeve dress with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
She also stunned in a lilac outfit, which she complemented with matching jewellery and eye make-up.
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
Harnaaz wore a gorgeous outfit with a plunging neckline and posed for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
Sandhu took inspiration from the Western and Indian worlds of fashion and stole the show in a green outfit, which had hints of gold.
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
She also wore a colourful printed crop top with high-waist pants and struck a chic pose with sunglasses.
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
Sandhu also posted a glimpse of herself in a red halter-neck swimsuit, as she posed in the water.
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
The Miss Universe 2021 winner also wore an elegant yet simple red gown with a side slit at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant.
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
Harnaaz Sandhu upped the glamour quotient with her shimmering off-shoulder dress at the pageant held in Israel.
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03