Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu inspires many with her journey to the top; Take a look
Image: AP
Harnaaz Sandhu was recently crowned as the winner of Miss Universe 2021. She became the third Indian woman to win the pageant and brought India the crown after 21 years.
Image: Instagram/@missuniverse
Harnaaz's modelling journey began when she was 17 years old. In 2017, she took part in a beauty pageant in Chandigarh which marked her entry to the world of modelling.
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
Later in 2018, Harnaaz won Miss Max Emerging Star India. She also did several shoots for various Punjab based fashion brands.
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
She bagged the Miss India Punjab title in 2019, which opened her doors to national level contests.
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
In the same year, Harnaaz Sandhu represented Punjab in Femina Miss India. While she did not win the contest, she earned much recognition after entering the top 12.
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
In October 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Diva Miss Universe India and was felicitated by Kriti Sanon. With her big win, Harnaaz made her place in Miss Universe 2021 and recently won it.
Image: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03