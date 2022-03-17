Miss World 2021: Indian contender Manasa Varanasi's ethnic looks to take inspiration from
Manasa Varanasi won the prestigious title of Femina Miss India in the year 2021. She recently represented India in Miss World 2021 at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Image: Instagram@manasa5varanasi
The beauty queen knows how to slay ethnic wear looks and her Instagram is proof of that.
Image: Instagram@manasa5varanasi
Manasa Varanasi looks ravishing in this embroidered lehenga look.
Image: Instagram@manasa5varanasi
She stunned the fashion police in this indo-western fusion dress.
Image: Instagram@manasa5varanasi
The beauty contest winner knows how to carry every look with grace and elegance.
Image: Instagram@manasa5varanasi
Manasa Varanasi looks stunning in this simple yet graceful look.
Image: Instagram@manasa5varanasi
Manasa is among one of the most stylish Miss India and all her ethnic looks shell out some major fashion goals for her fans.
Image: Instagram@manasa5varanasi