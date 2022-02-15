Mithali Raj goes past MS Dhoni, breaks multiple records during 2nd ODI vs NZ
Image: PTI
Mithali Raj completed 7500 ODI runs, a feat achieved by nobody else in the history of women’s ODI Image: AP
Having led Team India since 2004, Mithali became the first captain to score 5000+ runs as ODI captain in women’s cricket. Raj has been leading the India team since 2004. Image: AP
Mithali forged a brilliant108-run partnership with Richa Ghosh for the fourth wicket, a first-ever hundred-run partnership by an Indian pair for fourth or lower wickets in women’s international cricket in New Zealand Image: AP
Mithali Raj broke MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin's record of most runs by Indian captains against New Zealand in ODIs Image: AP
Mithali broke MSD's yet another record of most 50+ scores by Indian captains against the Kiwis Image: @ICC/Instagram