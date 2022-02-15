Mithali Raj goes past MS Dhoni, breaks multiple records during 2nd ODI vs NZ

Mithali became the first captain to score 5000+ runs as ODI captain in women’s cricket
Image: ICC/Twitter
Mithali forged a brilliant108-run partnership with Richa Ghosh for the fourth wicket, a first-ever hundred-run partnership by an Indian pair for fourth or lower wickets in women’s international cricket in New Zealand
Image: AP
Mithali Raj broke MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin's record of most runs by Indian captains against New Zealand in ODIs
Image: AP
Mithali broke MSD's yet another record of most 50+ scores by Indian captains against the Kiwis
Image: @ICC/Instagram