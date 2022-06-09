Mithali Raj leaves behind Tendulkar, Jayasuriya and Miandad in ODI career list
Image: AP
Former Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket on June 8.
Image: BCCI
Mithali Raj's retirement statement read, "Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket. Each time I stepped onto the field I gave my very best with the intent to make India win."
Image: Twitter@BCCIWomen
In an international career that spanned almost 23 years, she scored over 10,000 runs across all formats of the game.
Image: PTI
Perhaps the most staggering record that Raj has is that she played ODI cricket for 22 years and 274 days, the longest amongst both men's and women's cricket.
Image: Twitter@BCCIWomen
She is followed by legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, who played ODI cricket for 22 years and 91 days.
Image: PTI
The Indian duo are then followed by former Sri Lankan opening batter Sanath Jayasuriya (21 years, 184 days) and former Pakistan batter Javed Miandiad (20 years 272 days).
Image: AP