Mithali Raj to Cheteshwar Pujara, Indian athletes celebrate 8th International Yoga Day
Image: @cheteshwar1/@PTUshaOfficial/Twitter
Cheteshwar Pujara shared a picture of him on Yoga Day with the caption, "Yoga can help you achieve a healthy body and a calm mind, which ultimately leads to a happier life".
Image: @cheteshwar1/Twitter
Former India women's cricket team captain, Mithali Raj also tweeted a picture on Yoga Day. "A happy soul resides in a healthy body and yoga helps us achieve both," she wrote.
Image: @M_Raj03/Twitter
Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir celebrated Yoga day with the doctors, nurses, and health workers of a hospital in Delhi.
Image: @GautamGambhir/Twitter
Harbhajan Singh celebrated Yoga Day on Twitter, by sharing a picture. He said, "Yoga can be very peaceful and relaxing," and everyone to practice Yoga.
Image: @harbhajan_singh/Twitter
Former India cricketer Venkatesh Iyer shared a video of him performing Dhanurasana on the occasion of Yoga Day.
Image: @venkateshprasad/Twitter
Former cricketer Mohammed Kaif also shared a picture on Yoga Day, with the caption, "I bend, so I don't break. Happy International Yoga Day".
Image: @MohammadKaif/Twitter
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina was spotted doing an asana in a video he shared on Twitter, celebrating Yoga day.
Image: @ImRaina/Twitter
Team India player wished his followers on Yoga Day, with a picture of him from his time with the MI franchise.
Image: @surya_14kumar/Twitter
Legendary athlete PT Usha shared a picture of herself practising yoga with young girls. "Inner peace and unity with body, mind and soul through Yoga manifests itself in the form of world peace and harmony," she said.
Image: @PTUshaOfficial/Twitter
India women's hockey captain Rani Rampal also posted a picture on Yoga Day and urged everyone to start a new life with Yoga.
Image: @imranirampal/Twitter
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen also shared a picture and captioning it, she said, "One of the greatest benefits of yoga is that it will never dim, once lit, the brighter the flame will always remain. Practice Yoga".
Image: @nikhat_zareen/Twitter