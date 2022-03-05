Mivi Conquer X Bluetooth earbuds launched in India: Check specifications and price
Image: Mivi
The Mivi Conquer X earbuds come with 10mm music drivers that respond to a frequency range of 20 Hz - 20 kHz. .
Image: Mivi
The device has a control centre with the button to turn it on/off, volume control, next/previous tracks and voice assistant activation.
Image: Mivi
The Mivi Conquer X is available in five colours including Black, Blue, Green, Grey and Red.
Image: Mivi
The device has a battery of 126mAh that delivers up to 14 hours of playtime and up to 250 hours of standby time on one charge,
Image: Mivi
The earbuds of the Mivi Conquer X are magnetic, which means that they can be attached together when not being used.
Image: Mivi
The device runs on Bluetooth v5.0, supports Dual pairing and has a microphone for attending hands-free calls. It is priced at Rs. 849 on Flipkart, Amazon and Mivi's official website.
Image: Mivi