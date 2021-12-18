Mixing & Matching COVID-19 vaccines: What WHO says
The WHO has now issued interim recommendations for mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines.
These recommendations are for the second dose and booster shots of various COVID vaccines.
As per the WHO, mRNA vaccines can be used as subsequent doses after the initial dose of vectored vaccine.
This means Pfizer, Moderna jabs can be used after AstraZeneca's It can also be used vice versa.
AstraZeneca or Moderna jabs can be administered after Chinese Sinopharm's inactivated dose.
This is why viral vector vaccines contain instructions for making coronavirus antigens.
mRNA vaccines use a code from the coronavirus to prompt an immune system in recipients.
The recommendations came after a recent study vetted by WHO's panel of experts.
However, these are interim recommendations and will be reviewed as more data becomes available.
