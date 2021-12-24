Mohammed Rafi's birth anniversary: 10 evergreen songs of legendary artist
Image: Twitter/@DirectorsIFTDA
Chura Liya Hai- Yaadon Ki Baraat (1973). This song, composed by RD Burman, is one of Rafi's iconic romantic tracks and is among the evergreen love songs of all time.
Image: Nasir Hussain Films
Parda Hai Parda - Amar Akbar Anthony (1977): The legend showcased his range across genres and this qawwali composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal was a proof.
Image: YouTube/Tips Official
Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe- Junglee (1961): The singer was one of the main voices for late legend Shammi Kapoor, and this lively track, composed by Shankar Jaikishan, was a rage in that era.
Image: Subodh Mukherjee
Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho...- Hanste Zakhm (1973): This is among the popular songs of Rafi, composed by Madan Mohan, a romantic track, where he aces slow rhythm, and then paced towards the end.
Image: Chetan Anand
Baharon Phool Barsao- Suraj (1966): This song, composed by Shankar Jaikishan, is considered one of the classic romantic songs of all time, which is sung even today at events.
Image: YouTube/Rajshri
Khoya Khoya Chand- Kala Bazar (1989): Rafi is in top form as Dev Anand's voice in this romantic track, composed by S.D. Burman. This has even been recreated a few years ago.
Image: Navketan Films
Baar Baar Dekho Hazaar Baar Dekho- China Town (1962): Another of Rafi's classics, composed by Ravi, from the black-and-white era, on Shammi Kapoor, and completely justifying the feelings of a lover.
Image: YouTube/SuperHit Gaane
Dard E Dil- Karz (1980): Rafi's songs used to blend easily with the lead actors, like Rishi Kapoor in Karz's club song, composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal, being one of the examples.
Image: Youtube/Saregama Music
Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye- Prince-(1969): Rafi was a master of fun-filled party songs where men wooed their lovers, and the legend showed it in this Shankar Jaikishan composition.
Image: Youtube/Red Chillies Entertainment
Kya Hua Tera- Hum Kisise Kum Nahi (1977): The singer brought out various emotions in his songs, like of a lover's pain, in this R.D Burman composition.
Image: Youtube/Saregama Music