Aditi Rathi
Jul 31 ,2022
Mohammed Rafi's death anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the legendary singer
Image: Instagram/@mohammed.rafi.official
Born in 1924, Mohammed Rafi's nickname was Pheeko. While he belonged to Kotla Sultan Singh in Amritsar, he later moved to Lahore with his family.
Image: Instagram/@mohammed.rafi.official
He started singing by imitating chants of a fair in Amritsar and gave his first live performance at the age of 13.
Image: Instagram/@mohammed.rafi.official
The legendary singer made his singing debut in Lahore with the song 'Soniye Nee, Heeriye Nee' in the 1944 film 'Gul Baloch.'
Image: Instagram/@mohammed.rafi.official
Mohammed Rafi made his Bollywood debut with the 1945 film 'Gaon Ki Gori,' which starred Noor Jehan.
Image: Instagram/@mohammed.rafi.official
He was a multilingual artist and could sing in Hindi, Urdu, Konkani, Assamese, English, Dutch, Persian, Spanish, Telugu, Maithili, Gujarati, Punjabi & more.
Image: Instagram/@mohammed.rafi.official
The legendary sang about 4,516 songs in Hindi and 112 songs in other languages throughout his career.
Image: Instagram/@mohammed.rafi.official
Find Out More