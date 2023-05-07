Hardika Gupta
May 07 ,2023
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan looks stylish
Image: @gauaharkhan/Instagram
Gauahar Khan recently shared her photos on social media.
Image: @gauaharkhan/Instagram
In the photos, she flaunted her baby bump.
Image: @gauaharkhan/Instagram
The actress wore a multicoloured full-sleeve printed dress. She completed her look with transparent heels.
Image: @gauaharkhan/Instagram
She left her tresses open in wavy curls.
Image: @gauaharkhan/Instagram
Her due date is May.
Image: @gauaharkhan/Instagram
