Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 15 ,2023
Moments from Eminem's daughter Alaina's day-time park wedding
alainamariescott/Instagram
Eminem's adoptive daughter, Alaina Marie Scott got married to long-time boyfriend Matt Moeller.
alainamariescott/Instagram
The duo, who have been together for 7 years and counting, said 'I do' to each other in a cheery day-time park wedding.
alainamariescott/Instagram
Alaina's ruffle-and-tulle wedding gown featured a dramatic long sheer veil. Matt Moeller mirrored his bride in a white tuxedo accented with a black bow tie.
alainamariescott/Instagram
The duo looked gleeful on their wedding day as is evident in this picture where they flaunt their wedding rings to the camera.
alainamariescott/Instagram
As per customs, the two also shared their first dance as husband and wife.
alainamariescott/Instagram
