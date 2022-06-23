'Money Heist: Korea': Who-plays-whom in upcoming Netflix series?
Yoo Ji-tae is all set to play the lead role in 'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area' as he steps into the shoes of the Professor, the brains behind the heist.
Park Hae-soo, who was last seen in 'Squid Game' will be seen playing the role of Berlin.
Jeon Jong-seo will step into the shoes of Tokyo, who was played by Úrsula Corberó, in the original Spanish series.
Kim Ji-hoon is playing Denver in the upcoming show, who was loved for his laugh in the hit 'La Casa de Papel'.
The much-loved Nairobi will be played by the 'Korea's Next Top Model' host Jang Yoon-ju.
Lee Hyun-woo, known for his work in 'Queen Seondeok', will be seen as Rio, the hacking expert in 'Money Heist: Korea' which will release on June 24, 2022.
