'Money Heist' Season 5 Vol. 2: Top characters fans look forward to watching in the finale
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel
Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso is one of the first characters from the show to get a spin-off show. Fans are curious to see how is story arc will continue n the spin-off show after the finale.
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel
Alicia Sierra played by Najwa Nimri was the main antagonist in season 3 and 4 and became the anti-hero in season 5. It will be interesting to see how the makers end her story in the finale
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel
Rio played Aníbal Cortés has been an important character in the story since the beginning. Fans are curious to see how Rio survives after the death of his lover Tokyo.
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel
Lisbon/ Raquel Murillo, played by Itziar Ituno was initially shown to be an enemy of Professor but later falls in love with him and becomes a part of the heist. Lisbon has been a fan favourite character ever since she was introduced.
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel
Professor played by Alvaro Morte is the mastermind behind the entire heist, it is only fair for the fans to see how his character's story arc will be unfolded in the finale.
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel
Tokyo, played by Ursula Curbelo's sudden death in season 5 Vol. 1 shocked the fans. However, the fans are hoping to see the character again in the finale.
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel