'Money Heist': Tokyo-Rio to Professor-Raquel, fan-favorite Relationships of Netflix's show
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel
Rio & Tokio- Rio and Tokio have been the calm and storm of the show. Their initial interaction was one of a one-night stand which grew into something bigger.
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel
The Professor & Raquel- Audiences knew there was something brewing between the two. It was during Season 3&4, The Professor was having second thoughts regarding Raquel.
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel
Denver & Monica- The pair's union was one of despair as Denver was lonely and Monica was looking for a way out of a loveless affair. However, at the end, the duo get married and share a baby.
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel
Helsinky & Nairobi- With Nairobi feeling lonely, she offered herself to Helsinky, quite a few times, who is gay. However, Nairobi didn't care, she just wanted to be married and start a family.
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel
Nairobi & Tokio- Audiences loved watching two female lead characters sharing a great friendship. It took a while for Nairobi and Tokio to see eye-to-eye but once they did, there was no turning back.
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel
The Professor & Tokio- Even though there was no love connection here, the duo's bond was one of the most loved ones as the eyes of Tokio, The Professor was her Guardian Angel.
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel