Monsoon Skin Care: Ultimate routine to keep skin healthy during rainy season
IMAGE:Unsplash
One of the important skin care tips for monsoon season is to cleanse your face using and remove all the oil and dirt.
IMAGE: Instagram/myhaircareandbeauty
Regular exfoliation should be a part of your rainy season skin care routine as ut helps get rid of dead skin cells to give a healthy glow.
IMAGE: Instagram/veronicawebb
Apart from exfoliation and cleansing, using a face toneris also beneficial to clean your pores from within and let your skin breathe.
IMAGE:Unsplash
Following the toner, the next step is to use a moisturiser as it helps in keeping your skin hydrated all time of the year.
IMAGE:Unsplash
Just because the sun is hidden by clouds does not mean it cannot have any effect on your skin. Applying sunscreen during rainy season is a must for all to protect skin from powerful UV rays.
IMAGE:Unsplash
Due to high humidity levels during monsoon season,using a clay mask is important to control the excessive oil that the skin secretes.
IMAGE:Unsplash
Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that keeps health and skin issues at bay. Vitamin C serum should be added in rainy season skincare routine to maintain healthy glow.
IMAGE:Unsplash