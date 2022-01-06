'Morbius' to 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre', most anticipated Hollywood horror movies of 2022
Image: Twitter/@TommyDoyle47
'Halloween Ends' will release on September 14 and will take off from where Halloween Kills left off. It will star Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle and others.
Image: Twitter/@SourceHalloween
Set to release on July 2, 'Nope' will see the horror genre take an all-new turn as Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun and others take in lead roles.
Image: Twitter/@JarettSays
'Morbius' first appeared in the Spider-Man comics and will now get its own film, which will release on April 1, 2022, and star Jared Leto in the lead role.
Image: Twitter/@DiscussingFilm
'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' will be a continuation to the original that released in 1974. Starring Sarah Yarkin and Elise Fisher the film will release on February 18.
Image: Twitter/@ThePlaylistNews
'The Black Phone' will release on June 24 and will see Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw and others in lead roles.
Image: Twitter/@HistorianHorror
Stephen King’s 'Salem's Lot' will get a feature film adaptation set to release on September 9, which will star Lewis Pullman as the lead.
Image: Twitter/@moviejonet
'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' will also release in 2022 and fans await an exact release date. It will see Imran Adams, Sydney Craven and others in pivotal roles.
Image: Twitter/@TommyDoyle47