'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' was released in 2013.The biographical sports drama film revolves around the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete and Olympian who was a champion of the Commonwealth Games. It stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, along with Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi and others in supporting roles. Image: Instagram@bhaagmilkhabhaag