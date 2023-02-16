Nitish Vashishtha

Feb 16 ,2023

More unseen photos from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s grand wedding
manishmalhotravows/Instagram
Ace designer Manish Malhotra posted pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Instagram and detailed their looks. manishmalhotravows/Instagram
As per the post, 200 artisans spent 6700 hours in the creation of the Bollywood couple’s wedding attires. manishmalhotravows/Instagram
The bride’s lehenga featured saccharine tints of pink while featuring crystals to complete the royal look. manishmalhotravows/Instagram
Kiara Advani’s bridal set featured natural diamonds and Zambian emeralds, while Sidharth Malhotra donned a Maharaja necklace. manishmalhotravows/Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were first seen together after their Jaisalmer wedding in Delhi for a reception. manishmalhotravows/Instagram
The couple then made their way back to Mumbai, where they threw a grand reception. manishmalhotravows/Instagram
