Most anticipated video games releasing in 2022 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S
Image: Unsplash
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction will be released for PS 5/4, Xbox Series X/S/One, Stadia and PC on January 20, 2022.
Image: Ubisoft
Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be released for PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S/One, Nintendo Swtich and PC on February 1, 2022.
Image: Square Enix
Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be released for PS 5/4, Xbox Series X/S/One, Switch and PC on February 4, 2022.
Image: Techland
SpellForce III Reforced will be released for PS 5/4, Xbox Series X/S/One, and PC on March 8, 2022.
Image: THQ Nordic
Saints Row will be released for PS 5/4, Xbox Series X/S/One, and PC on August 23, 2022.
Image: Deep Silver
Starfield will be launched for Xbox Series X/S and PC on November 11, 2022.
Image: Bethseda Softworks