Prateek Arya
Jun 09 ,2023
Most Centuries in Tests between India and Australia
Image: BCCI
One of the greatest Test players of all time and former Australian Captain, Ricky Ponting has 8 centuries in Test cricket against India.
Image: AP
One of the foremost players in the world, Virat Kohli also has 8 centuries to his name against Australia.
Image: AP
India's batting great, Sunil Gavaskar scored 8 centuries in his time during India vs Australia encounter.
Image: Twitter
Steve Smith has the second most centuries during India vs Austrlia clash. Smith has 9 centuries to his name.
Image: AP
Arguably the greatest batsman of all time, Sachin Tendulkar has the most centuries in the Ind vs Aus contest. The master-blaster has 11 centuries to his name.
Image: AP
Find Out More