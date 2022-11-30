Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 30 ,2022
Most defining moments of FIFA World Cup 2022 on completion of Day 10; See pics
Image: AP
Lionel Messi became only the fifth player in history to score at four different FIFA World Cups by scoring the 10th-minute penalty against Saudi Arabia.
Image: AP
However, Argentina started their campaign with a shock as Saudi Arabia claimed a 2-1 victory over the no. 4 ranked team in the FIFA rankings.
Image: AP
Japan defeated Germany by 2-1 on November 23 to script another major upset in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Image: AP
18-year-old Gavi was among the goal scorers for Spain in their 7-0 win against Group E rivals Costa Rica.
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty during the 3-2 win against Ghana.
Image: AP
Richarlison scored a brace as Brazil won their campaign opener against Serbia after Neymar Jr. suffered an injury.
Image: AP
While USA was being seen as an easy opponent against England, the American side managed to secure a 0-0 draw against the World No. 5 ranked team.
Image: AP
Kylian Mbappe scored a brace against Denmark as France secured a 2-1 win and became the first team to advance into the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.
Image: AP
Lionel Messi scored his second goal of FIFA WC 2022 against Mexico and scripted a wholesome comeback for Argentina.
Image: AP
Morocco defeated World No. 2 Belgium by 2-0 and scripted another upset in the tournament.
Image: AP
Christian Pulisic's goal insured a 1-0 win for USA against Iran, as England, USA, Netherlands, and Senegal advanced into the Last 16 on Tuesday.
Image: AP
Find Out More